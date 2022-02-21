Five Found Dead, Infant Hospitalized In Apartment With 'Illicit Narcotics'

By Bill Galluccio

February 21, 2022

Authorities in Colorado discovered five dead bodies in an apartment after receiving a report that several unconscious people were inside. They also found an adult woman and infant inside the third-floor apartment in Commerce City. They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Investigators found "illicit narcotics" during a search of the apartment.

Commerce City Police Department Chief Clint Nichols said the five adults died from an accidental drug overdose after ingesting drugs likely laced with fentanyl.

"There are some people dead inside an apartment, and an infant lived," Nichols said. "I hope the parents were not in there, but I've been doing this long enough – I would probably be safe to suggest the parents probably were inside, and so for the infant, that's going to be a long time without parents."

He said the adult woman who survived is "lucid" and is cooperating with the investigation.

Local officials warned about the dangers of illegal drugs, especially fentanyl, which can be lethal in even the smallest dose.

"No drug is safe right now. People who are taking drugs and not knowing that fentanyl is laced within them are dying," District Attorney Brian Mason told KCNC. "Tonight tragically, it appears that five of our fellow citizens died because of it."

