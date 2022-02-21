KISS's Paul Stanley Reveals If He Would Ever Collaborate With Foo Fighters

A Foo Fighters and KISS collaboration would be Dave Grohl's dream come true, but is it even a possibility? According to Paul Stanley, it is.

The KISS guitarist was at the premiere of the Foos' upcoming movie Studio 666 and so the topic of his relationship with Grohl came up during an interview with Consequence.

“Dave and I, we had children in the same school, so I’ve known Dave for a while,” he explained before showing his admiration for the Foos frontman. “I mean, look, what he’s done is phenomenal. The idea of going from being the drummer in such a pivotal band to becoming really arguably one of the biggest rock stars in the world? Pretty good.”

When asked if he thought he and Grohl would ever collaborate, Stanley said “at some point, I’m sure we’ll do something – we’ll make some noise together. That’s what makes music so fun.” Not just the collaboration process, Stanley confirmed, but “not knowing what’s coming tomorrow.”

In December, the Foos brought Gene Simmons onstage during a show in Las Vegas. After spotting a fan who looked a lot like the KISS bassist, Grohl convinced Simmons to come out from side stage. Wearing a face mask, he didn't do much other than hand Grohl what appeared to be a receipt before walking backstage again, but that was enough for the crowd to erupt in applause.

“Can we just hear it one more time for Gene f***king Simmons,” Grohl exclaimed.

"I had posters of that mother f***ker on my wall when I was a kid. Let me rephrase that," he said, adding after a short pause: "I still have posters of Gene Simmons on my wall at home."