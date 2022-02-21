Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce

By Yashira C.

February 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Sam Hunt's wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, has filed to end their 5-year marriage, citing infidelity as the reason.

Hannah Lee Fowler claims in her legal docs, obtained by TMZ, that Sam is "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct," and "guilty of adultery."

"The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper," the boilerplate code section reads.

In the documents, Hannah reveals that she is pregnant and due in May, though it has not yet been announced by either of the two.

The documents were filed in Tennessee, which is not a no-fault divorce state. Hannah is asking for alimony and also wants primary custody of their soon-to-be-born child. She seemingly wants child support as well.

She asks that "the parties be awarded their respective separate property," which indicates a prenup - though previously unclear.

As for alimony, Hannah wants, "transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony, and alimony in future."

The documents say they separated at the time she filed with the court, which was last Friday.

The couple married in 2017 and Sam's album, "Montevallo," is about his relationship with Hannah. They met in the Alabama town with the same name, when Sam was a linebacker for the University of Alabama, Birmingham.

