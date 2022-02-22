AT&T Shutting Down 3G Network - What It Means For Your

AT&T announced it has officially phased out its 3G network on Tuesday (February 22), 20 years after initially introducing it in the U.S., CNN reports.

The company said it plans to officially shut down its 3G network, while several other major U.S. carriers plan to take similar action later in the year.

The decision will impact all older phones, home alarm systems and roadside assistance systems that still use the network, CNN reports.

AT&T, which owns CNN's parent company WarnerMedia, intends to move all mobile customers over to its 4G network without service interruptions, which includes offering free replacement phones to any customers that still use a 3G device.

Additionally, the company said it has sent alerts to customers about the planned network changes ahead of time.

“For nearly two years, we’ve proactively sent numerous communications via direct mail, bill messaging, emails and text messages to help customers transition to next generation networks before 3G services end on February 22,” AT&T said in a statement issued to CNN Business.

AT&T plans to shut down its 3G network in an effort to re-use the spectrum for its 4G and 5G networks, which have emerged as more efficient alternatives to their predecessor.

T-Mobile and Verizon are among the telecommunications companies that have already confirmed similar plans to take place by the end of 2022.

