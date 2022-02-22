Baby Born At 2:22 A.M. On Tuesday 2/22/2022

By Bill Galluccio

February 22, 2022

Close up of feet of a newborn baby
Photo: Getty Images

Tuesday, February 22, 2022, is known as a palindrome, which means it reads the same backward as it does forward. In fact, every day this week is a palindrome. The next time that Tuesday, February 22, will be a palindrome is 2422.

The day is also special for Aberli and Hank Spear, who welcomed their new baby girl into the world. To make the day even more special, Judah Grace was born at 2:22 a.m. in delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital in North Carolina.

Judah's grandmother, Grandma Kristi Engelbrecht, told WFMY that the hospital staff also celebrated the historic birth, giving her a special hat with two bows.

"Judah is a reminder of all things good, God's promises kept, and a community pulling together for the good of one another," Engelbrecht told the news station.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.