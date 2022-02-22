Baby Born At 2:22 A.M. On Tuesday 2/22/2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022, is known as a palindrome, which means it reads the same backward as it does forward. In fact, every day this week is a palindrome. The next time that Tuesday, February 22, will be a palindrome is 2422.

The day is also special for Aberli and Hank Spear, who welcomed their new baby girl into the world. To make the day even more special, Judah Grace was born at 2:22 a.m. in delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital in North Carolina.

Judah's grandmother, Grandma Kristi Engelbrecht, told WFMY that the hospital staff also celebrated the historic birth, giving her a special hat with two bows.

"Judah is a reminder of all things good, God's promises kept, and a community pulling together for the good of one another," Engelbrecht told the news station.