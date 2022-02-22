Brantley Gilbert's Response To Fans Heartfelt Message Will Melt Your Heart

Brantley Gilbert recently took to Instagram to respond to a fan's emotional and heartfelt message.

In the reel, the fan addresses Brantley directly telling him how much he's changed his life.

"I just want to say thank you, because your two minutes that you spared in order to talk to me in that VIP tent ended up changing the lives of a lot of people. You changed my life brother, you really did. If I ever get to meet you, I'd love to shake your hand and tell you thank you to your face," said the fan.

The "How To Talk To Girls" singer responded to the fan in video form saying that he was "humbled" that something he said a while back inspired the fan to help others. He found the video motivating, and gave the fan encouraging words about how whatever he said that woke something up in the fan, "was already there."

He ends the video by inviting the fan to meet in person, while on his way to a writers retreat in Texas.

See the video below.