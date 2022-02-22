CDC Withholding Some COVID Data Over Concerns Of Misrepresentation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been withholding a large tranche of data about COVID-19 boosters for the past year, according to a report from the New York Times.

Two weeks ago, the agency released data about the effectiveness of boosters in adults younger than 65, but that data did not include information about adults between the ages of 18 and 49.

Kristen Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the CDC, told the Times that the data is "not yet ready for prime time," adding that agency's "priority when gathering any data is to ensure that it's accurate and actionable."

She also voiced concerns that the data could be misrepresented.

Dr. Daniel Jernigan said that the CDC is trying to modernize its system to deal with the large amount of data it processes in an effort to streamline the process to make it easier for states and researchers to access it.

"We want better, faster data that can lead to decision making and actions at all levels of public health, that can help us eliminate the lag in data that has held us back," he said.