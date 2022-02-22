Father Charged For Allegedly Telling 4-Year-Old Son To Shoot At Cops

A Utah father is facing charges after he allegedly instructed his four-year-old child to shoot at police officers. The incident began at the drive-thru of McDonald's in Midvale when Sadaat Johnson, 27, became upset because his order was incorrect.

During the argument, Johnson allegedly brandished a gun at the employees, prompting them to call the police.

When officers arrived, they ordered Johnson to step out of his vehicle several times, but he refused. Eventually, they dragged Johnson out of his car.

As they were taking him into custody, one of the officers noticed a gun pointed at them from the backseat of the car. The officer realized the weapon was being held by a child and managed to deflect the weapon, which went off, firing a shot into a restaurant awning. The officer suffered a minor injury to his arm.

Unified Police Department Sheriff Rosie Rivera praised the officer's quick thinking for saving lives.

"He's a hero in my mind," said Rivera. "He saved a life today."

Johnson is facing charges of felony child abuse and threatening the use of a dangerous weapon.

"This campaign against police officers, this needs to stop. We're here to protect and serve, and this is getting out of hand," said Rivera. "This is a child who thought it was okay to pull a firearm and shoot that firearm at police. I've never seen anything like this in my 28 years."