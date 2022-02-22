John Mayer Recruits Questlove After Drummer Tests Positive For COVID-19

Questlove saves the day!

John Mayer stopped by Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday (February 22) for his Sob Rock Tour, but with just hours left before the show began, he was without a drummer. In a tweet earlier in the day, the "New Light" singer announced that his drummer had tested positive for COVID-19, per People. While wishing him a "speedy recovery," Mayer teased that the concert would go on with a "very special presentation."

Fans ultimately found out that the special guest was none other than The Roots drummer Questlove, who stepped behind the drums after a last-minute text asking him to help out, Page Six reports.

After the concert, Mayer shared his gratitude and "boundless appreciation" for the legendary stand-in with a series of photos on his Instagram.

"My boundless appreciation goes out to the legendary Questlove, who stepped in on an hour's notice to help end the show on such a powerful and definitive note."