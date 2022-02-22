John Mayer Recruits Questlove After Drummer Tests Positive For COVID-19
By Sarah Tate
February 22, 2022
Questlove saves the day!
John Mayer stopped by Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday (February 22) for his Sob Rock Tour, but with just hours left before the show began, he was without a drummer. In a tweet earlier in the day, the "New Light" singer announced that his drummer had tested positive for COVID-19, per People. While wishing him a "speedy recovery," Mayer teased that the concert would go on with a "very special presentation."
Fans ultimately found out that the special guest was none other than The Roots drummer Questlove, who stepped behind the drums after a last-minute text asking him to help out, Page Six reports.
After the concert, Mayer shared his gratitude and "boundless appreciation" for the legendary stand-in with a series of photos on his Instagram.
"My boundless appreciation goes out to the legendary Questlove, who stepped in on an hour's notice to help end the show on such a powerful and definitive note."
The "Waiting On The World To Change" singer praised his band and the audience for a spectacular night of music and looked forward to what the rest of the tour has in store.
"Most importantly, I thank everyone in attendance whose enthusiasm and energy in the face of some disappointing news lifted us all to something far greater than I could have ever expected," he continued. "It's the honor of my life to share these nights of music with you. The next couple of tour stops will feature this format (minus the very otherwise-engaged Questlove) and I will devote every moment to making sure we bring you the best show we can."
Questlove shared his own take on the night as well, saying he was getting ready to see "the avengers of music" when he got a text asking him to join the show.
He added that this was the third time that he has tried to see his "idol," Steve Ferrone, drum but was prevented from doing so. Calling him the reason why he drums, Questlove joked that, "ONE OF THESE NIGHTS imma see my hero play drums."