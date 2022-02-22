Michael Buble Reveals Wife Is Pregnant With Fourth Child In New Music Video
By Sarah Tate
February 22, 2022
Congrats to Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato!
The couple revealed they are expecting their fourth baby together, and they shared the news in a new music video for Bublé's song "I'll Never Not Love You." The couple are already parents to three children: sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 6, and 3-year-old daughter Vida.
According to People, "I'll Never Not Love You" is a follow-up to Bublé's 2009 hit "Haven't Met You Yet," which also featured his wife in a starring role.
In the video, Bublé and Lopilato recreate iconic scenes from romantic movies like Love Actually, Titanic and The Notebook. While the fact that the longtime couple starring in a music video together is cute enough, the end of the video is what really leaves a lasting impression.
After coming back to reality inside a grocery store, Bublé leaves a cashier speechless after seemingly treating her to her own surprise concert in the check-out line. His wife comes over and pulls him away from the stunned woman and the pair, along with their children, walk out. As they leave, Lopilato is glowing as her growing baby bump is on display.
Check out the video below to see the sweet reveal.