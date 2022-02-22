Michigan Woman Turning 100 Gets Tattoo To Commemorate Milestone Birthday

A Michigan woman is celebrating a major birthday by getting some new ink.

According to The Herald-Palladium, to celebrate her 100th birthday, Gloria Weberg got the tattoo "NY NY 1922" on her upper left arm. The tattoo resembles where and when she was born.

Weberg is celebrating her milestone birthday on March 2nd. She told The Herald-Palladium that every 10 years since she has turned 80, she gets a tattoo to celebrate her birthday.

The three tattoos are all on the same arm. When she turned 80 years old she got a goddess that represents Mother Earth, at 90 years old she got seven stars which represent her children and this year, she went with her birthplace and year.

"My secret is being active," Weberg said of her longevity. "To be aware of what's going on in the world in every way, from what my children were doing, their education, how important that was to me."

She raised her children with her late husband in Chicago before moving to St. Joeseph 30 years ago.

When asked by the news outlet if she would get a tattoo at 110 years old, she said, "Probably something like, 'Are you still here?' or 'I'm still here,'"

Click here to see the photos of Weberg's sentimental tattoos.