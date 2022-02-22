See How Gas Prices In New Mexico Compare To The Rest Of The U.S.

Gas prices are on the rise — and unfortunately, there's no end in sight.

According to experts, gas could reach $7 a gallon if the tensions in Russia and Ukraine escalate. "My guess is that you are going to see $5 a gallon at any triple-digit (oil prices) ... as soon as you get to $100. And you might get to $6.50 or $7" if oil prices reach $150 a barrel, Energy Word founder Dan Dicker told Yahoo! Finance Live. For reference, oil prices Thursday were about $92.

The last time the U.S. has seen gas prices this high was in 2008, according to the New York Post.

But where does New Mexico rank among this chaos? The Land of Enchantment actually has a cheaper average compared to the rest of the country, according to AAA. The average price of regular gas is $3.488 a gallon, compared to the national average of $3.531. Gas is the most expensive in Farmington at about $3.658 a gallon and it's the cheapest in Santa Fe where it's $3.384 a gallon.

It'll cost you the most to fill up your tank in California, where it's $4.728 a gallon.

Here's a look at the top 10 cheapest states to fill up, according to AAA:

Missouri - $3.183 Arkansas - $3.199 Mississippi - $3.205 Oklahoma - $3.209 Kansas - $3.215 Texas - $3.224 Ohio - $2.228 Kentucky - $3.229 Alabama - $3.289 Wisconsin - $3.291

Here's a look at the top 10 most expensive states for gas: