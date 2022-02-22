Shania Twain Joined By Chris Martin At Vegas Show Is A 'Dream Realized'

Shania Twain is currently on her "Let's Go!" Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer took to Instagram to post a video of her on stage accompanied by Chris Martin of Coldplay. The duo performed Shania's hit "You’re Still The One" with Chris on piano and backup vocals, and Shania on guitar and lead vocals.

With fans roaring in the background as the song ends, Shania and Chris give each other a high five for a job well done.

"Best surprise ever!! 😍 Thank you to all of my amazing fans for coming and an extra special thank you to Chris Martin for performing a few songs with me to make the show even more special… A life dream realised! I wanted to live in that moment forever ❤️ @coldplay #letsgovegas," Shania captioned the video.

The pair also duetted Coldplay's hit "Fix You" at the show.

Shania recently announced the final dates of her residency. In addition to the three remaining February performances – Feb. 23, 25 and 26 – Shania’s final performances will be held June 10 – 25 and Aug. 26 – Sept. 10.

Shania recently confirmed that she has new music coming this year, five years after she returned with her fifth studio album ‘Now’.

See the clip that she posted below.