Smashing Pumpkins Announce 11-Date Tour: Are They Coming To Your City?

Like so many other bands, The Smashing Pumpkins were forced to postpone 2020 tour dates when the pandemic hit. On Tuesday (February 22), Billy Corgan and company revealed Spring Rock Invasion 2 dates. The trek may have the same name as the shelved 2020 tour, but the dates are not simply rescheduled.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday (February 25). Get more info at the Smashing Pumpkins' website.

In addition to the 11-date track, the band is also scheduled to play a handful of festivals and three dates in Mexico City. See a full list of 2022 tour dates below.

Smashing Pumpkins 2022 Tour Dates

Apr. 29 - May 01 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 02 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tech Port Arena # ^

May 05 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 06 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 07 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Teatro Metropolitan

May 13 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl * ^

May 14 - Redondo Beach, Calif. @ BeachLife Festival

May 15 - Tucson, Ariz. @ [Venue] TBA * ^

May 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ [Venue TBA] * ^

May 18 - Camdenton, Mo. @ Ozarks Amphitheater * ^

May 20 - New Orleans, La. @ Champions Square * ^

May 21 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Co. * ^

May 22 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 24 - Portsmouth, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion * ^

May 25 - Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheatre * ^

May 27 - Newport, Ky. @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION * ^

May 28 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live! * ^

May 29 - Chillicothe, Ill. @ Summer Camp Music Festival

* With special guest Bones

^ Newly announced date

# Special guest to be announced