A Texas bride-to-be got the FaceTime call of a lifetime after her missing wedding ring was found.

Paulina Morales lost her wedding ring in the snow in Breckenridge, Colorado, earlier this month after her fiancé Deven Maraj playfully threw her in the snow. They spent days looking for the ring, but "Sadly, we had to go home," Morales told CBS4 last week.

Desperate to find the ring that was designed to Maraj's father, the couple offered a $500 reward to Coloradans who might help in the search. But the search is now over.

A Colorado man with a metal detector found the missing ring and it's now on its way back to Texas, according to CBS Denver. Tony Pizzamigalo said he quickly found it near the coordinates the couple said it would be. CBS reporter Spencer Wilson surprised Morales over a Zoom call with the ring — "Does it look like this?" he asked, and then showed her the newly found ring.

"No! You're kidding me!" Morales said. "We got it. We found it," Wilson said.

"I'm crying right now! I've got chills. I've got chills!" Morales replied.

Pizzamigalo said he plans to donate the $500 reward prize to the Summit Rescue Group, a mountain rescue volunteer crew.