The Best Deals For National Margarita Day In Austin

Today's a special day!

Not only is it 2/22/22, but it's National Margarita Day and Taco Tuesday! A match made in heaven. So how are you going to celebrate?

Restaurants and bars across Austin have specials to get you in that National Margarita Day mood! Whether you're a fan of frozen margaritas or prefer them on the rocks, here are some of the best deals near you, according to Austin Monthly.

Revelry Kitchen + Bar: $6 signature margaritas and peach and prickly pear flavors

Revelry Kitchen On The Boulevard: $6 frozen French 75s and $8 Sazeracs

The Upside + Sixth And Walker: $12 Sunset City strawberry cocktails with tequila

Taquero Mucho: $5 signature pink margaritas

Chispas: $5 frozen margaritas and frozen palomas

The Roosevelt Room: $6 happy hour margaritas

Corner Bar: $6 regular and strawberry margaritas, $10 Espolon margaritas, $10 Casamigos margaritas

El Naranjo: 25% off all margaritas

Vinaigrette: $9 Vinny Margaritas, frozen or on the rocks

Torchy's Tacos: $9.50 large margaritas, $6.50 Scallywag Margarita

The Water Trough: $5 original margaritas all day long, $6 spicy margaritas, $7 Mexican martinis, $8 Mezcal margaritas

Revelry On The Boulevard: $5 house margaritas

Chuy's: $1 floaters, $2 Grande size upgrade