The Best Deals For National Margarita Day In Dallas

By Dani Medina

February 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Today's a special day!

Not only is it 2/22/22, but it's National Margarita Day and Taco Tuesday! A match made in heaven. So how are you going to celebrate?

Restaurants and bars across Dallas have specials to get you in that National Margarita Day mood! Whether you're a fan of frozen margaritas or prefer them on the rocks, here are some of the best deals near you, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Chuy's: For $2 extra, make any regular house or frozen margarita a grande. You also get to keep a special souvenir cup!

El Fenix Mexican Restaurant: From 4-7 p.m., house frozen and on the rocks margaritas are $4.50

Flying Fish: Classic lime and strawberry margaritas will be $5 all day

Lucky's Cafe: Watermelon 'Ritas are $6 all day

Mexican Sugar: All day, margaritas will be upgraded to include Dallas-based tequila Socorro

Primo's MX Kitchen & Lounge: House margaritas will be $4.99 all day long, plus $2 tacos all day

Rusty Taco: Frozen or on the rocks house margaritas will be $2.22

Sfereco: Italian Pineapple Margaritas are $5 all day long

Taqueria La Ventana: House frozen and on the rocks margaritas will be $3.75 from 3-6 p.m.

Toro Toro Fort Worth: House margaritas will be $5 all day long

Cheers! 🍹

