The Best Deals For National Margarita Day In Houston
By Dani Medina
February 22, 2022
Today's a special day!
Not only is it 2/22/22, but it's National Margarita Day and Taco Tuesday! A match made in heaven. So how are you going to celebrate?
Restaurants and bars across Houston have specials to get you in that National Margarita Day mood! Whether you're a fan of frozen margaritas or prefer them on the rocks, here are some of the best deals near you, according to Houstonia.
Axelrad Beer Garden: $5 house margaritas all day long
Caracol: Half-off margaritas
Cedar Creek Bar & Grill: $5 margaritas all day long, $5 Mexican candy shots, $3 Taco Tuesday specials
Cuchara: $30 margarita flight from 5-10 p.m.
Flying Fish: $5 classic lime and strawberry margaritas
Killen's TMX: $5 margaritas
Monkey's Tail: $6 margaritas from 4 p.m.-2 a.m.
Onion Creek Cafe: $5 classic, frozen, Ilegal Mezcal margaritas, $1 Mexican candy Jell-O shots, $5 Mexican candy shots
Spanish Flowers: $3.99 house margaritas from 6-10 p.m.
Tacos A Go Go: $4 margaritas and palomas