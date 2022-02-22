The Best Deals For National Margarita Day In Houston

By Dani Medina

February 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Today's a special day!

Not only is it 2/22/22, but it's National Margarita Day and Taco Tuesday! A match made in heaven. So how are you going to celebrate?

Restaurants and bars across Houston have specials to get you in that National Margarita Day mood! Whether you're a fan of frozen margaritas or prefer them on the rocks, here are some of the best deals near you, according to Houstonia.

Axelrad Beer Garden: $5 house margaritas all day long

Caracol: Half-off margaritas

Cedar Creek Bar & Grill: $5 margaritas all day long, $5 Mexican candy shots, $3 Taco Tuesday specials

Cuchara: $30 margarita flight from 5-10 p.m.

Flying Fish: $5 classic lime and strawberry margaritas

Killen's TMX: $5 margaritas

Monkey's Tail: $6 margaritas from 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

Onion Creek Cafe: $5 classic, frozen, Ilegal Mezcal margaritas, $1 Mexican candy Jell-O shots, $5 Mexican candy shots

Spanish Flowers: $3.99 house margaritas from 6-10 p.m.

Tacos A Go Go: $4 margaritas and palomas

