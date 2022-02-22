The Best Deals For National Margarita Day In San Antonio

Today's a special day!

Not only is it 2/22/22, but it's National Margarita Day and Taco Tuesday! A match made in heaven. So how are you going to celebrate?

Restaurants and bars across San Antonio have specials to get you in that National Margarita Day mood! Whether you're a fan of frozen margaritas or prefer them on the rocks, here are some of the best deals near you, according to San Antonio Mag.

Ambler Texas Kitchen & Cocktails: $8 classic margaritas from 4-7 p.m.

Burleson Yard Beer Garden: $5 margaritas from 3 p.m. to midnight

Costa Pacifica: 1-liter cantaritos and frozen margaritas are half-off through Friday

Dog & Pony: Flight of four Lalo Tequila-based margaritas for $22

El Camino: Half-priced frozen margaritas

La Gloria: $13 Patron margaritas, $11 Jimador shakers, $9 Jimador cups

Ocho at Hotel Havana: $9 signature margaritas

Rosario's: $5 margaritas during happy hour, $1 off Patron specialty margaritas at downtown location

Rusty Taco: Margaritas are $2.22 all day

Taco Cabana: $2 margaritas all day

Sanchos: Free juice swirl in any frozen margarita

Cheers!