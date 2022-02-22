The Best Deals For National Margarita Day In San Antonio

By Dani Medina

February 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Today's a special day!

Not only is it 2/22/22, but it's National Margarita Day and Taco Tuesday! A match made in heaven. So how are you going to celebrate?

Restaurants and bars across San Antonio have specials to get you in that National Margarita Day mood! Whether you're a fan of frozen margaritas or prefer them on the rocks, here are some of the best deals near you, according to San Antonio Mag.

Ambler Texas Kitchen & Cocktails: $8 classic margaritas from 4-7 p.m.

Burleson Yard Beer Garden: $5 margaritas from 3 p.m. to midnight

Costa Pacifica: 1-liter cantaritos and frozen margaritas are half-off through Friday

Dog & Pony: Flight of four Lalo Tequila-based margaritas for $22

El Camino: Half-priced frozen margaritas

La Gloria: $13 Patron margaritas, $11 Jimador shakers, $9 Jimador cups

Ocho at Hotel Havana: $9 signature margaritas

Rosario's: $5 margaritas during happy hour, $1 off Patron specialty margaritas at downtown location

Rusty Taco: Margaritas are $2.22 all day

Taco Cabana: $2 margaritas all day

Sanchos: Free juice swirl in any frozen margarita

Cheers!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.