Thomas Rhett Reflects On 10-Year Anniversary of Debut Single
By Yashira C.
February 22, 2022
Thomas Rhett celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the release of his debut single "Something To Do With My Hands" with an Instagram post yesterday (February 21.)
"My debut single was released to radio on Feb. 21, 2012. Man, what a ride it’s been since then and now my 6th studio album is on its way…all thanks to you guys for listening and loving the music. #WhereWeStarted" Thomas captioned the post.
The first photo in the post features a young Thomas smiling at a bar. Also shared was a clip of the music video for the debut single.
See the post below.
The "Slow Down Summer" singer has a new album coming out this April titled Where We Started. He released "Us Today," a single from the album earlier his month. The heartfelt song was inspired by his wife Lauren Akins.
Thomas has also announced that he'll be going on the "Bring The Bar To You Tour" this summer, starting in June.
“Man it feels good to share this tour news,” Rhett said in a statement. “I’ll never take for granted being able to come see y’all and I’m so fired up to play some of these new ones that were made with these nights in mind. I have a feeling things are going to get loud - I’m counting down the days already!"