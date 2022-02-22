Thomas Rhett celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the release of his debut single "Something To Do With My Hands" with an Instagram post yesterday (February 21.)

"My debut single was released to radio on Feb. 21, 2012. Man, what a ride it’s been since then and now my 6th studio album is on its way…all thanks to you guys for listening and loving the music. #WhereWeStarted" Thomas captioned the post.

The first photo in the post features a young Thomas smiling at a bar. Also shared was a clip of the music video for the debut single.

See the post below.