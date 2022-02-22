WATCH: Man Forgets To Unlatch Fish House From Snowmobile, Drives Off

A video showing a Minnesota ice fishing incident gone wrong has now had over half a million views on YouTube.

According to Bring me The News, Seth Trobec and his friend Cody Mjolsness were ice fishing on Canisteo Pit north of Coleraine in northern Minnesota when Mjolsness hopped on their snowmobile to go pick up another friend.

However, Mjolsness did not realize the fish house was still connected to the snowmobile and Trobec went for an unexpected ride.

The entire mishap was caught on camera because Trobec was filming the video for his Get In There Outdoors YouTube page.

In the video, you can see Trobec setting up inside the fish house and then the snowmobile takes off, dragging both the house and Trobec.

Trobec can be heard yelling "hey" before diving into a gap of the fish house and onto the ice.

Luckily, Trobec wasn't hurt in the incident and the only real damage done was to the line of one of the fishing poles they had in the whole.

Since the video was posted, it has been viewed over 500,000 times.

Trobec told Bring Me The News that he will upload more videos of "wildlife encounters, fishing, storm chasing, and northern lights time-lapses" on his channel.