Where To Get The Best Margarita In Indianapolis

February 22nd is National Margarita Day! And what better day is there for it to fall on than Taco Tuesday? I'll answer that... there isn't one.

There's nothing like the sweet and salty cocktail to wash down your favorite Taco Tuesday treats.

Yelp has a full list of places to get the best margaritas in the city based on ratings.

According to Yelp, the highest-rated place to get a margarita in Indianapolis is La Margarita. So what sets this eatery's margs apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"Yum! These tacos were fire. I find it hard to find good Mexican food outside of Chicago, but La Margarita was really good. I'm so glad I went with the birria tacos. They were super flavorful and good. I was also super happy with my margarita. It was a beautiful 80 degree Saturday and the tacos and margs were a perfect way to spend the afternoon. Definitely stop by if you're in the area. It was $40 for 3 of us."

Here are the top ten highest-rated places to get margaritas in the city:

Las Margarita Festiva Las Parada Bugambilias Mexican Cuisine Cholita Taqueria Sangrita Saloon Livery-Indianapolis Nada Loco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina Mr. Tequila's Cantina & Grill

Click here to check out the full list of the best places to get margaritas in the entire city.