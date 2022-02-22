Where To Get The Best Margarita In Las Vegas

February 22nd is National Margarita Day! And what better day is there for it to fall on than Taco Tuesday? I'll answer that... there isn't one.

There's nothing like the sweet and salty cocktail to wash down your favorite Taco Tuesday treats.

Yelp has a full list of places to get the best margaritas in the city based on ratings.

According to Yelp, the highest-rated place to get a margarita in Las Vegas is Hola Modern Mexican Cocina + Cantina. So what sets this eatery's margs apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"Cocktail menu - amazing! They have a nice selection of flavored margaritas and mezcal-ritas, premium tequila flights, as well as a few other cocktails. Fun game here - each cocktail is named after a card from "Lotería." The cocktails are served with a card and you can play the game and win food and beverage prizes collecting the cards. No store bought juice or mixers here - it's fresh and you can taste it."

Here are the top ten highest-rated places to get margaritas in the city:

Hola Modern Mexican Cocina + Cantina El Dorado Cantina- Las Vegas Strip Mariposa Cocina & Cocktails Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina Tropicana Nacho Daddy Borracha Mexican Cantina Màs Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila The Golden Tiki Salud Mexican Bistro and Tequileria Bonito Michoacan

