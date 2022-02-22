Where To Get The Best Margarita In Las Vegas

By Ginny Reese

February 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

February 22nd is National Margarita Day! And what better day is there for it to fall on than Taco Tuesday? I'll answer that... there isn't one.

There's nothing like the sweet and salty cocktail to wash down your favorite Taco Tuesday treats.

Yelp has a full list of places to get the best margaritas in the city based on ratings.

According to Yelp, the highest-rated place to get a margarita in Las Vegas is Hola Modern Mexican Cocina + Cantina. So what sets this eatery's margs apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"Cocktail menu - amazing! They have a nice selection of flavored margaritas and mezcal-ritas, premium tequila flights, as well as a few other cocktails. Fun game here - each cocktail is named after a card from "Lotería." The cocktails are served with a card and you can play the game and win food and beverage prizes collecting the cards. No store bought juice or mixers here - it's fresh and you can taste it."

Here are the top ten highest-rated places to get margaritas in the city:

  1. Hola Modern Mexican Cocina + Cantina
  2. El Dorado Cantina- Las Vegas Strip
  3. Mariposa Cocina & Cocktails
  4. Juan's Flaming Fajitas & Cantina Tropicana
  5. Nacho Daddy
  6. Borracha Mexican Cantina
  7. Màs Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
  8. The Golden Tiki
  9. Salud Mexican Bistro and Tequileria
  10. Bonito Michoacan

Click here to check out the full list of the best places to get margaritas in the entire city.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.