Where To Get The Best Margarita In Louisville

February 22nd is National Margarita Day! And what better day is there for it to fall on than Taco Tuesday? I'll answer that... there isn't one.

There's nothing like the sweet and salty cocktail to wash down your favorite Taco Tuesday treats.

Yelp has a full list of places to get the best margaritas in the city based on ratings.

According to Yelp, the highest-rated place to get a margarita in Louisville is Taco Choza. So what sets this eatery's margs apart from the rest? One Yelp reviewer wrote:

"This place is a hidden gem! You can easily pass it if you're driving down Westport in St. Matthews but we are so glad we found it! It's a pretty small place but it does offer outside seating as well. The ladies at the counter were extremely pleasant and friendly! The young lady taking our order was very patient and had a great personality that makes you want to order everything she suggests! Menu is filled with your basics for a taco place and prices are very reasonable. Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, etc. We ordered two tacos a piece and also had the street corn which was delicious! You really can get away with eating just one taco because they are HUGE. And I believe the most expensive one I saw was right around $4.25 or so. We also had to try the chips and queso which was pretty good. (Think Salsaritas) and of course a margarita."

Here are the top ten highest-rated places to get margaritas in the city:

Taco Choza Las Margaritas Agave & Rye- Louisville Limón y Sal Las Cazuelas Mexican Cuisine El Mundo Taco Luchador Noche Mexican BBQ La Bodeguita de Mima La Suerte Louisville

Click here to check out the full list of the best places to get margaritas in the entire city.