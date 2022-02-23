Child Found Dead In Freezer After Sister Brings Note For Help To School

Authorities in Las Vegas made a gruesome discovery in the case of a missing four-year-old boy. Police were tipped off about the boy's disappearance after his mother sent her daughter to school with a note pleading for help.

The note said she was being held against her will and had not seen her son since mid-December. The girl's teacher immediately contacted the police, who began to surveil their home.

On Tuesday (February 22), officers pulled over the woman and their boyfriend, identified as Brandon Toseland, as they left the house. The woman told officers she was the victim of domestic abuse and said Toseland refused to let her into the garage. Investigators secured a search warrant for the home and discovered the young boy's body inside of a freezer.

Officials did not say how the boy died and are awaiting the results of the autopsy.

Toseland was taken into custody and is facing charges of kidnapping and murder. He has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2005, including charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.