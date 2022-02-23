Daniel Radcliffe Looks Unrecognizable As "Weird Al" In Upcoming Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe is transforming into "Weird Al" Yankovic for The Roku Channel's upcoming biopic about the musician, WEIRD: The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Story.

The first official photo of him in character was shared with PEOPLE, showing the Harry Potter actor intently playing a piano accordion while in full costume.

"Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly," Radcliffe told PEOPLE, "and I'm honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

The announcement that Radcliffe was cast to play the parody musician, known for songs like "White & Nerdy," came last month from The Roku Channel. According to a press release, "The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

The film promises to take "audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time."

Yankovic stated last month that he is "absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying" him in the film, joking of Radcliffe that he has "no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

"There clearly aren't enough biopic movies about famous musicians and we were excited to shine a light on the incredibly true, unexaggerated story of Weird Al," said Roku Head of Original Scripted Programming Colin Davis in the press release.

"This is sincerely the ultimate combination of talent, creativity and friends, coming together to make something genuinely funny and we could not be prouder to call this film a Roku Original," Davis added.

The biopic is currently filming in Los Angeles.