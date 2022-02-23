Halsey Shares Eye-Catching Original Artwork

Halsey recently posted an impressive painting to her Instagram.

"One of my fav oldies I’ve done," the "Without Me" singer captioned the post.

The incredibly detailed painting is of a woman, and Halsey gives us the full overview of the painting in the video with special attention given to the woman's eyes.

It's no secret that Halsey is a talented visual artist, she has frequently taken to social media to show off her skills. She drew the cover for her own New York Times best-selling book of poetry, "I Would Leave Me If I Could," and even painted live on "Saturday Night Live" while performing the song "Eastside."

See the post below.