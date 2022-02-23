Halsey Shares Eye-Catching Original Artwork
By Yashira C.
February 23, 2022
Halsey recently posted an impressive painting to her Instagram.
"One of my fav oldies I’ve done," the "Without Me" singer captioned the post.
The incredibly detailed painting is of a woman, and Halsey gives us the full overview of the painting in the video with special attention given to the woman's eyes.
It's no secret that Halsey is a talented visual artist, she has frequently taken to social media to show off her skills. She drew the cover for her own New York Times best-selling book of poetry, "I Would Leave Me If I Could," and even painted live on "Saturday Night Live" while performing the song "Eastside."
See the post below.
Halsey released her fourth studio album "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," last year via Capitol Records. The album features the tracks "Nightmare" and "I am not a woman, I'm a god."
She gave birth to her first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July of last year. A week before Ender's birth, Halsey revealed that her new album "If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power" is a concept album about “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.”
The singer will be going on her "Love and Power" tour starting this May, with support from artists including PinkPantheress, The Marias, Wolf Alice, Abby Roberts, And Beabadobee.