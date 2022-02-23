Possible Human Remains Found After Westminster Home Explosion

By Zuri Anderson

February 23, 2022

Construction waste from the house destroyed after the earthquake.
Photo: Getty Images

More details are emerging about a shocking house explosion that rocked a Colorado neighborhood, according to CBS4. Police say cadaver dogs found possible human remains at the explosion site of a Westminster home near 76th Avenue and Knox Court Tuesday afternoon (February 22).

The sudden blast happened around 2:30 a.m. that day, shaking neighbors out of their beds and destroying the home. Two nearby houses and several vehicles were also damaged in the incident, according to reporters. Officials claim the homeowner wasn't home at the time of the explosion.

“I’m pretty sure there was a guy that was living there," David Brand, who lives near the decimated house, told CBS4. "That house has been burned up about a year ago and boarded up, but the two occupants were still living there."

Reporters also got ahold of a doorbell camera video, which caught the explosion spewing debris and snow at neighboring houses. Smoke can also be seen rolling from the home where blast rang out.

"I thought a car had hit my house,” Brand recalls. "I could see that that house had blown up, you could see all the debris and smoke rolling off of it."

There were no reported injuries at the time for other homes involved, and residents have since been allowed to go back home, according to reporters.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the explosion.

