Possible Suspect Identified In Murder Of Couple With Ties To Gabby Petito

Unsealed documents have revealed new details about the murder of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte. The married couple was found shot to death at a campsite near Moab, Utah over the summer.

The search warrants detailed a traffic stop on August 17, one day after the couple was reported missing. The officer pulled over a man, who was not identified by the media because he has not been charged with a crime, for speeding and became immediately suspicious. According to KSL, the warrant stated “he was so unnerving that the veteran law enforcement officer decided not to write the speeding ticket as he did not want to take his eyes off of him.”

The bodies of Turner and Schulte were discovered the next day and investigators obtained a search warrant for the man's vehicle. Detectives were also sent to the man's place of work, Moonflower Market. The suspect was never charged for their murders and police are continuing to investigate the double homicide.

According to The Sun, Schulte's dad said that the couple may have played pool with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie at Woody's Tavern hours before their deaths. That was not the only chance encounter the two couples reportedly had.

On August 12, the same day the law enforcement responded to a domestic situation between Petito and Laundrie, they were seen arguing outside of the Moonflower Market, where Schulte worked as a cashier.