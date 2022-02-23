The Aftershock 2022 Lineup Is A Rock Fan's Dream: See Who's Playing

The Aftershock Festival is already the West Coast's biggest rock festival, and it's one-upping itself this year with more than 90 bands playing on four different stages during the course of four days.

Foo Fighters, KISS, My Chemical Romance and Slipknot are set to headline the ambitious festival, with acts like Papa Roach, Judas Priest, Rob Zombie, Shinedown, Bring Me the Horizon, Lamb of God, Evanescence, A Day to Remember, YUNGBLUD, The Pretty Reckless, The Interrupters, Halestorm and Stone Temple Pilots rounding out the lineup.

Aftershock 2022 is slated to take place October 6-9 in Sacramento's Discovery Park. Get ticket info at the festival's official website.

Watch the lineup announcement above and see a full list of who's playing below.

Thursday, October 6: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Stone Temple Pilots, Killswitch Engage, Bad Religion, Ghostemane, Nothing More, Ice Nine Kills, Alexisonfire, Code Orange, Fever 333, Crown The Empire, Amigo The Devil, Ho99o9, POORSTACY, New Years Day, Cherry Bombs, Vended, If I Die First, Solence, Superbloom, Bloodywood

Friday, October 7: KISS, Judas Priest, Lamb Of God, Chevelle, Falling In Reverse, Meshuggah, Bullet For My Valentine, Clutch, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Jinjer, GWAR, Apocalyptica, Helmet, Jeris Johnson, Plush, Crossfaith, Nita Strauss, Against The Current, Mike’s Dead, Wargasm, NEMOPHILA, Orbit Culture, Archetypes Collide

Saturday, October 8: My Chemical Romance, Papa Roach, A Day To Remember, Halestorm, Yungblud, The Distillers, Theory of a Deadman, Beartooth, City Morgue, Enter Shikari, Thrice, Thursday, The Chats, Airbourne, Lilith Czar, Zeal & Ardor, Taipei Houston, Point North, Trash Boat, Dead Poet Society, Mothica, Ego Kill Talent, Crooked Teeth

Sunday, October 9: Foo Fighters, Shinedown, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, Action Bronson, The Pretty Reckless, The Interrupters, The Struts, Underoath, Jelly Roll, Dirty Honey, Zakk Sabbath, Bayside, Dead Sara, Royal & The Serpent, carolesdaughter, The Warning, Maggie Lindemann, Band-Maid, The Mysterines, The Alive, Eva Under Fire, Jared James Nichols