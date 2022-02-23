Ukraine To Impose State Of Emergency, Call Up Military Reserves

Ukraine is preparing to impose a 30-day state of emergency as Russian troops enter contested regions in Eastern Ukraine that are under the control of Moscow-backed separatists.

The measure, which must be approved by the Ukrainian parliament, would give officials the power to place restrictions on transportation, provide extra protection for critical infrastructure, and ban workers from striking. Lawmakers also introduced a draft law that would allow citizens to carry guns for self-defense.

Regional authorities would have the power to impose curfews and other measures if necessary.

In addition, the country is moving to conscript military reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 into active duty.

"These are preventive measures to keep calm in the country so that our economy and our country can work," Oleksiy Danilov, the Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said.

"Depending on the threats that may arise in certain territories, there will be either a more strengthened or more weakened state of emergency. We are talking about border areas where we have a border with the Russian Federation, with Belarus," he added.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is urging any Ukrainians in Russia to leave immediately as the threat of a full-scale invasion looms.

"In connection with the intensification of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which, among other things, may lead to significant restrictions on the provision of consular assistance in the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from any trips to the Russian Federation," the agency said in a statement.