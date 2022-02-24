30 Facts About Our iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup That You Need To Know
February 25, 2022
1 of 30
Avril Lavigne was discovered while singing country covers in a Chapters book store in Kingston, Ontario, by her first professional manager , Cliff Fabri.
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 30
Lavigne practically invented Pop-Punk with her hit songs like "Complicated" and "Sk8ter Boi" she was an early 2000s icon.
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 30
At 15 years old Avril won a radio contest to perform with Shania Twain during one of Twain's shows in Ontario, Canada. Lavigne had said that Shania was a huge role model for her.
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 30
5SOS are an Australian Pop Rock band originally from Sydney. They formed in 2011 after meeting at Norwest Christian College, where they all went to school.
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 30
They opened for One Direction in 2014 and shortly signed with Capitol Records after.
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 30
Their Debut album "5 Seconds of Summer" came out in 2014 and hit number one on the charts of more than a dozen countries around the globe.
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 30
Lauv's real name, Ari, actually means lion and he is a Leo! His mother is Latvian which is where he got the idea to take the Latvian word for lion which is Lauva and just got rid of the extra 'a.'
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 30
His hit song "I like Me Better" went platinum in six countries and the tune came to him completely by random. He recorded it on his iPhone after getting new synths sounds and messing around.
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 30
Normally he would write songs for different artists, but his first hit song "Other" he couldn't seem to give away. He uploaded it to SoundCloud in 2015 and quickly labels were reaching out to him!
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 30
Chloe Bailey is well known for her work with her sister where they are as Chloe x Halle. Their hit song "Do It" won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Soul/R&B Song in 2020.
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 30
Chloe and Halle are still together but while Halle was working on the live-action Little Mermaid as Ariel, Chloe decided to put out her own album. The sisters respect giving each other space to work on their own personal projects and give support along the way!
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 30
Chlöe is actually two years older than her sister even though everyone assumes they are twins.
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 30
Willow's first hit song was "Whip My Hair" and they soon were the youngest person to ever be signed with Roc Nation.
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 30
In 2021 their song "Transparent Soul" featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on drums, became very popular on TikTok. After they made the change from R&B/Pop To Rock Music.
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 30
Willow Smith was included in Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2021. Their mother, Jada and grandmother Adrienne, also joined the list.
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 30
Chase Rice first appeared on the CBS show Survivor, where he almost won! He would openly talk about his goals of being a country star and was able to perform his single "Buzz Back" at the reunion episode.
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 30
Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Chase are actually childhood friends and knew each other before both of their careers took off.
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 30
Chase was raised on a farm in Asheville, North Carolina.
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 30
Latto's real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens.
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 30
She first made her debut on the television series The Rap Game in 2016 where she won the first season!
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 30
Latto used to drag race along with a lot of men in her family. They were all very passionate about it but once she started focusing on rapping her involvement in drag lessened.
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 30
Carly left high school at 16 to follow her dreams. She moved to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where she performed as part of the Country Crossroads show at Dollywood.
Photo: Getty Images
23 of 30
Carly had always dreamed of performing at the Grand Ole Opry when she was little. The Opry Vice President and GM, Pete Fisher, actually gave her the opportunity in 2015 which led to her record deal with Big Machine Records.
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 30
After her first record deal didn't work out she worked a lot of "odd jobs". One of the jobs was cleaning Airbnb's in Nashville which she said could get pretty gross.
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 30
Gayle is only 17 years old but has been playing in Nashville for a few years. In 2021 she release her hit song "abcdefu."
Photo: instagram: @gayle
26 of 30
She did 90 gigs in just 6 months at the age of ten so her voice could be heard. She would sing around bars in town.
Photo: Getty Images
27 of 30
Gayle's first single "dumbass" showcased her writing abilities and created a voice for Gen-Z and the emotions that teenagers feel these days.
Photo: Getty Images
28 of 30
Lauren Spencer-Smith is from Vancouver Island, Canada and made her first appearance on the 18th season of American Idol when she was only 16 years old.
Photo: Instagram: @laurenspencersmith
29 of 30
Her new single " Fingers-crossed" is topping global charts and trending on TikTok. The song is about a break-up with an older man and has been compared to Taylor Swift's writing style.
Photo: Instagram: @laurenspencersmith
30 of 30
Lauren has said she gained inspiration for story telling from artists like Julia Michaels, JP Saxe, and Adele.
Photo: Instagram: @laurenspencersmith