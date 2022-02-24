Britney Spears Threatens To Sue Former Managers For 'Trying To Kill' Her

Britney Spears is threatening to sue her former management company after claiming they tried to kill her.

On Wednesday (February 23), the pop titan claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that Tri Star Entertainment, and specifically employees Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill, tried to make her feel special before "killing" her a week later, referring to the start of her 13-year conservatorship, per NME.

"I think they were trying to kill me ... I still to this very day believe that's EXACTLY what they were trying to do ... but not a d--- thing was wrong with me and I didn't die!!!!" the post read, in part. "Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me !!! I lived through all of it and I remember all of it !!!! I will sue the s--- out of Tri Star !!!! Psss they got away with all of it and I'm here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!"

Following Spears' accusations, Tri Star attorney Charles Harder issued a statement to TMZ saying, "These claims are entirely false, as well as highly offensive, damaging and unacceptable."

This isn't the first time Spears has spoken out against Taylor, NME reports. In 2021, she accused Taylor and her own father, Jamie Spears, of bugging her home, a claim which Tri Star has denied.

"No one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms. Spears' electronic communications," Greenhill said in a sworn statement. "No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears' bedroom."