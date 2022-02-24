Drivers Rescued After Heavy Rains Flood Middle Tennessee

Heavy rains have moved into Middle Tennessee, flooding many areas of the mid-state and causing issues with traveling.

At least one driver in Williamson County was rescued after his vehicle was swept into high waters Thursday (February 24) morning, WKRN reports. An officer with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office saw the man attempting to walk away from his van, but told him to stay inside the vehicle until responders could arrive on the scene. When crews arrived, they tossed him a rope and were able to pull him to safety without injury.

The sheriff's office shared photos from around Williamson County to remind drivers not to cross flooded roads as the water could be stronger than it first appears.