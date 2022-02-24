Ford Recalls 330,000 Mustangs And 250,00 Super Duty Pickup Trucks

Ford announced two recalls affecting 580,000 vehicles in the United States. The first recall is for 250,000 Ford F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickup trucks with gasoline engines and aluminum driveshafts produced between 2017 and 2022.

Ford said that heat and noise insulators can loosen and come in contact with the driveshaft, causing it to fracture. If the shaft fractures, it can cause a loss of power and a loss of control if it hits the ground. If it snaps while the truck is parked, it could cause it to roll away unless the parking brake is engaged.

Owners can bring their trucks to a dealer, where technicians will inspect the driveshaft and properly secure the insulators.

The second recall is for 330,000 Ford Mustangs produced between 2015 and 2017 because of an issue with the rearview camera.

The automaker said that an issue with the wiring harness could cause the camera to stop working.

"A loss of electrical conductivity caused by a damaged decklid harness and/or an insufficiently soldered header connector internal to the camera can lead to a loss of rear view image," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Ford said that dealers would replace the wiring harness and the rearview camera free of charge.

You can check to see if your vehicle is subject to recall by visiting nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering the 17-digit vehicle identification number.