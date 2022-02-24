Here's Why Tate McRae's Latest Song Is The Most Relatable Thing Ever

Tate McRae knew in her gut that the vulnerable pang of jealousy she felt when she went into a songwriting session had led to a good song – now, she’s “pumped” to see how fans are connecting with it. McRae released “she’s all i wanna be,” an upbeat “punk” track that delves into the negative feelings of comparison and puts a lighter spin on it.

Speaking with iHeartRadio, McRae recalled “doing the toxic thing” of scrolling through Instagram long enough to compare herself to every girl she saw on her phone. It drained her to a “horrible mood,” and it was during that time that she came up with a song concept: “she’s got everything that I don’t have/ how could I ever compete with that?” McRae took “the stereotype of what I think would be the perfect girl,” and built the story of her new song. She recalled: “It initially started as a really sad ballad, and then we did a full 180 and changed it into this punk song, which is cool.”

McRae’s “she’s all i wanna be” is a new song that she wrote herself. Although she admitted that it can be “scary” to release a song, it all pays off when she can see how it resonates with audiences. McRae said she often draws songwriting inspiration from her everyday life, at times struggling to put emotions into words until she puts them in a song. It’s “funny because I feel like that’s so extroverted and I feel like a pretty introverted person,” she said, and it’s meaningful when others can relate. “…When my fans relate to a song, as much as it makes them feel like they’re not alone, it makes me feel the same way. …That’s the most satisfying feeling when people can be standing in front of me at a concert and scream (the lyrics of the song) back and feel it. Everyone’s going through the same thing, they just don’t even realize it.”