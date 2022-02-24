Maks Chmerkovskiy Posts Emotional Clips From Kyiv As Russia Invades Ukraine

By Yashira C.

February 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian-born dancer Maks Chmerkovskiy has been sharing his experience from near the center of Kyiv, Ukraine.

He posted a series of videos to his Instagram Thursday (February 24) afternoon local time, in which he is standing on a balcony in the country's capital as military sirens can be heard from the streets below.

"I'm in Kyiv, contrary to what I probably should've done a while ago … and not that no one saw this coming, but everybody was hoping that the finality of this situation would be averted, that there wasn't going to be these kind of aggressive measures," Chmerkovskiy says of the Russian invasion that recently unfolded.

The Dancing with the Stars alum tears up in a second video, as he pans the camera to show the "reality" of the situation and the nearby city center. He says that "it's been a little difficult" to witness the fallout and adds, "You know me — I stay strong, and I don't show it."

"But I want to go back home. And I realize that I have the way to — I realize that I have a different passport, and my family is far away," continues Chmerkovskiy, who is married to fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd and shares one child with her.

The invasion began shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in the Donbas area of Ukraine, a separatist region in the country which he said this week should be independent — a move rejected by the U.S. and Ukraine.

Putin said in a televised address that the operation is to "demilitarize" Ukraine and that Ukrainian servicemen who put down their arms will be able to safely leave the combat zone, per the Associated Press. He also issued a warning to anyone who tried to intervene, saying they "must know that Russia's answer will be immediate, and will lead to such consequences as you never experienced in your history," according to The New York Times.

Chmerkovskiy ends his video by saying how much he loves his home country, explaining that "it's completely not what is being portrayed to the Russian people in order to justify this invasion."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.