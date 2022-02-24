Massachusetts Under Winter Storm Warning

A winter storm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service most of Massachusetts, including Boston, that is expected to be in effect through 12:00 a.m. Friday (February 25).

The National Weather Service confirmed the warning would effect residents in central, eastern, northeastern and western Massachusetts.

The areas included are expected to get heavy snow overnight with some areas seeing total accumulations of up to 7 to 12 inches between 12:00 a.m. Friday and 12:00 a.m. Saturday (February 26).

NWS reports most of the state is expected to get "heavy mixed precipitation" with

"Snow will overspread the region between 1 and 4 a.m. Friday morning," NWS reported. "The snow will quickly become heavy falling at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times Friday morning."

NWS added that mixed precipitation is expected to change back to snow during the afternoon and into the early evening before concluding.

Southeastern Massachusetts -- including Newport, Hyannis -- are currently under a winter weather advisory with snow expected to total accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and wind gusts reaching as high as 35 MPH.

"Snow will overspread the region between 1 and 3 a.m. Friday morning," NWS reported. "The snow will quickly become heavy, but change to sleet and rain by early to mid morning on Friday."