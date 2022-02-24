Normani Teases 'Genre Bending' New Song In TikTok Video: Watch Now
By Yashira C.
February 24, 2022
The wait for new music from Normani may be over at long last!
Fans have been anxiously awaiting a follow-up to her 2021 hit single “Wild Side” since its release.
On Wednesday (Feb. 23), the former Fifth Harmony member told her Twitter and TikTok followers to keep their eyes open in the coming days, as she has some important news to share regarding new music.
“Announcement coming to youuuuu in the next coming days,” the "Motivation" singer tweeted along with a link to pre-save an untitled song on both Spotify and YouTube. She followed that up with another tweet: “did you guys click the sound on my latest tiktok [side-eye emoji]”
The TikTok video featured a short clip of Normani singing.
"i wanna sing for u," the text on the video reads.
”200 days and counting, I know you’re my favorite still/ When I say I won’t, tell myself I don’t, but I always will/ Feel the way I feel, you have time to heal, I got time to kill/ Playing my mind like…,” Normani sings a capella.
Watch the TikTok below.
@normani
announcement coming to youuuuu in the next coming days \ud83e\udd7a☺️\ud83e\udd0d pre save link in daa bio♬ original sound - Normani
The singer took to her Instagram Stories on Feb. 9 to share a handwritten note written on a piece of lined paper, asking her followers, “What do you think my next single sounds like?” Normani took the time to reply to a select few fans and shared her answers to a few guesses.
"This one is really unique and different for me. Probably not what everyone is expecting,” Normani replied to a fan about the single. She also commented that it was, "Genre bending for sure. It’s just a great record.”
During the Instagram Q&A, Normani didn’t set a release date for her future single, though her Wednesday tweet hints that new music is arriving soon. “Wild Side,” which featured Cardi B for a rap verse, was released in July 2021; the track led Normani to her first No. 1 single on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.