Normani Teases 'Genre Bending' New Song In TikTok Video: Watch Now

The wait for new music from Normani may be over at long last!

Fans have been anxiously awaiting a follow-up to her 2021 hit single “Wild Side” since its release.

On Wednesday (Feb. 23), the former Fifth Harmony member told her Twitter and TikTok followers to keep their eyes open in the coming days, as she has some important news to share regarding new music.

“Announcement coming to youuuuu in the next coming days,” the "Motivation" singer tweeted along with a link to pre-save an untitled song on both Spotify and YouTube. She followed that up with another tweet: “did you guys click the sound on my latest tiktok [side-eye emoji]”

The TikTok video featured a short clip of Normani singing.

"i wanna sing for u," the text on the video reads.

”200 days and counting, I know you’re my favorite still/ When I say I won’t, tell myself I don’t, but I always will/ Feel the way I feel, you have time to heal, I got time to kill/ Playing my mind like…,” Normani sings a capella.

Watch the TikTok below.