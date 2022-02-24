Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Won't Be Charged In Battery Case

Slim Jxmmi got caught up in a legal mess after he was arrested over an alleged domestic dispute involving his girlfriend at a condo in Miami. Now, a month after he was apprehended, the case against the Rae Sremmurd rapper has been dismissed.

On Wednesday, February 23, Billboard confirmed that the misdemeanor battery charge that Jxmmi was facing has been dropped after prosecutors declined to move forward with the case due to lack of evidence. Their decision came not long after Jxmmi's girl, who's also the mother of his son, recanted her original statement and opted out of assisting the police with their investigation.

“Jxmmi should have never been arrested,” Jxmmi's attorney Bradley Horenstein told Billboard. “Prosecutors refused to even file charges. That should speak volumes about Jxmmi’s innocence.”

Jxmmi's legal troubles began in January when police were called to the CANVAS condominium building in Miami. At the time, his girlfriend had told police that the rapper pulled her hair so hard that it tore from her scalp and threw her phone over the balcony during an argument. She also said he sat on her while she was in the fetal position in an attempt to grab her phone as she tried to record their incident. Afterward, Jxmmi allegedly chased her into another room and reportedly kicked the wall and made a hole. The woman even said that she got "scratch marks on her chest" after "tussling" with the rapper. Jxmmi was arrested and held on a $1,500 bail.

Jxmmi hasn't posted to social media or commented on the dropped charge as of this report.