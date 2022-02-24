See The Full Houston Rodeo Concert Lineup
By Dani Medina
February 24, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Houston, it's that time of year again!
The 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicks off February 28 through March 20 at NRG Park. For the rodeo's 90th anniversary, a star-studded lineup is the icing on the cake for all your favorite events — and food, obviously.
Tickets are still available on the event's website. Here's a look at the lineup:
- February 28: Cody Johnson
- March 1: Keith Urban
- March 2: Tim McGraw
- March 3: For King & Country
- March 4: Ricky Martin
- March 5: Jon Pardi
- March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana
- March 7: Luke Bryan
- March 8: Maren Morris
- March 9: Kane Brown
- March 10: Journey
- March 11: Bun B's H-Town Takeover featuring Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Lil Flip, Lil Keke, Z-Ro, Baby Bash, Big Pokey, Frankie J and H-Town
- March 12: Parker McCollum
- March 13: Dierks Bentley
- March 14: Sam Hunt
- March 15: Gwen Stefani
- March 16: Khalid
- March 17: Chris Stapleton
- March 18: Marshmello
- March 19: Brad Paisley
- March 20: George Strait and Ashley McBryde