This Place Has The Best Fries In All Of Nevada

Fries are quite literally the perfect side. Not only are they delicious, but they come in many forms: crinkle-cut, waffle, shoestring, steak, curly. You can even shake it up and have sweet potato fries.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best fries, and they're not from chain restaurants. The website states, "While the fries from places like McDonald's and Shake Shack are great, sometimes you want a spud that's a little more off the beaten path. Don't worry: We have you covered. We've rounded up some of the best French fries in every state, and you just might plan a road trip after reading this list."

According to the website, the best fries in all of Nevada come from Potato Corner in Las Vegas. So what sets this eatery's fries above the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Potato Corner not only has a crispy texture to its fry recipe, but the restaurant also has what they consider the best-flavored fry around. Start by picking a size, jumbo, mega, or giga, and then pick your flavor. Visitors love the Chili BBQ style, but you shouldn't miss the cinnamon and sugar, just for the novelty."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best cupcake.