Thousands Arrested At Anti-War Protests Throughout Russia: Report

More than 1,000 protesters were reportedly arrested during anti-war protests throughout Russia amid President Vladimir Putin's announcement to conduct military operations and ensuing attack on Ukraine, BNO News reports.

"At least 1,400 anti-war protesters detained by Russian police - monitor," BNO News shared alongside a video of a protester being arrested on its verified account.

Wall Street Journal reporter Matthew Luxmoore shared footage from a protest in Moscow, which showed citizens chanting "No to War" and "risking serious repercussions to protest Putin's attack on Ukraine.

At least 40 people were confirmed to have been killed and several dozen others were injured during the early casualty tolls following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ABC News reports.