U.S. Troops Deployed To Ukraine Border Checkpoints Amid Russian Invasion

United States troops stationed in Europe have been deployed to Ukraine's border checkpoints amid Russia's invasion of the neighboring country Thursday (February 24) morning.

ABC News reports U.S. Army soldiers in the 82nd Airborne Division in Poland have been reassigned to the checkpoints at the border of Ukraine in an effort to help with a potential surge in traffic, a military source with direct knowledge confirmed.

The U.S. Air Force also announced six of its F-35 Lightning II aircrafts were assigned from their base in Germany to the Baltic Sea and Black Sea regions in support of NATO's collective defense Thursday morning.

“We are facing a dynamic environment, and the deployment of F-35s to NATO’s eastern flank enhances our defensive posture and amplifies the Alliance’s interoperability,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Force in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander in a news release.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg vowed that the organization would defend its member country, condemning Moscow for what he described as a brutal act of war.

“Russia has attacked Ukraine. This is a brutal act of war. Our thoughts are with the brave people of Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said via the Associated Press following an emergency meeting Thursday. “Peace in our continent has been shattered. We now have war in Europe, on a scale and of a type we thought belong to history.”

At least 40 people were confirmed to have been killed and several dozen others were injured during the early casualty tolls following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ABC News reports.

Okeksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the totals Thursday (February 24).

NBC News later reported at least four people and at least 10 others injured were killed after a Russian shell struck a hospital located in Vuhledar, located in the Donetsk region Thursday, Ukraine's interior ministry confirmed on its Telegram channel.

Six doctors were among the at least 10 individuals injured during the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population prior to sunrise early Thursday morning in Moscow.

The announcement appeared to serve as the final action ahead of an attack by Putin and the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine have attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions.

A Ukraine interior minister confirmed to NBC News via text message that "cruise and ballistic missile strikes" were already underway shortly after Putin's announcement.

NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin said explosions could be heard from her live shot in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, at 6:00 a.m. local time.