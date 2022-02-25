1 Dead After Woman Trying To Parallel Park Crashes Into Florida Restaurant

By Bill Galluccio

February 25, 2022

Photo: Miami Beach Police

One person was killed, and six others were injured after an elderly driver crashed into an Italian restaurant in Miami Beach. Authorities said that the woman was trying to parallel park but inadvertently hit the gas and accelerated into several outdoor tables at Call Me Gaby.

Officials said that seven people were hospitalized and that one of the victims died at the hospital. A three-old-child was among the injured, suffering bruises and minor cuts.

The woman responsible for the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

"The driver who caused this accident remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators," Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said. "Right now, all indications lead us to believe that this was a horrific accident; however, more investigation is required."

No charges have been filed against the woman.

Video recorded from a nearby highrise showed dozens of police cars, ambulances, and fire trucks responding to the scene.

This care just jammed into the tables and the restaurant," the woman who recorded the video explained. "And all the cops have been coming running within 30 seconds of what we heard to be an explosion."

