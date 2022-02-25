5 Female Producers You Need To Know

Women in hip-hop have come a long way. Not only are women like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat making an impact on the genre and music in general, but they’re also making waves behind the boards.

Since the early years of hip-hop, there’s always been a woman in the background putting the work. In 1979, Sylvia Robinson made history when she helped create and produce “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang. At the time, the song conquered Billboard’s R&B chart and hit the No. 37 spot on the Hot 100 chart . It would also go on to become the first rap song to sell over a million copies. Robinson helped develop an entire genre with her music-making skills. Today, there are numerous women who aim to make history just like her.

Check out these five female producers you need to know.