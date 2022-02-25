Big Time Rush Members Are Relationship Experts In New High-Energy Video

Big Time Rush is making a big-time comeback with their new single, “Not Giving You Up,” marking the occasion with a high-energy music video. The group — made up of Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, James Maslow and Carlos PenaVega — made their debut more than a decade ago, and have sent the last couple of years working on new music after taking a hiatus.

“Not Giving You Up” is a song that quickly stood out to Big Time Rush. The band transformed into love experts with “Big Time Relationship Services” to bring the song to life in a music video, walking a lovestruck client through a breakup “when you’re in a RUSH to get over it!” The “totally legit business” helps the woman step-by-step, from “let it out” to “smash it!.” Big Time Rush said in a statement:

“We are thrilled to release our second single ‘Not Giving You Up’. We have been working on new music over the last two years and this one is really special to us. We had such an amazing time writing and recording this song together. It came together so quickly and we knew right away that this song was a bop. We hope you all love the song as much as we do”

Watch their latest music video here: