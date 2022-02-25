Big Time Rush Members Are Relationship Experts In New High-Energy Video

By Kelly Fisher

February 25, 2022

iHeartRadio Power 96.1 Jingle Ball 2021 - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Big Time Rush is making a big-time comeback with their new single, “Not Giving You Up,” marking the occasion with a high-energy music video. The group — made up of Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, James Maslow and Carlos PenaVega — made their debut more than a decade ago, and have sent the last couple of years working on new music after taking a hiatus.

“Not Giving You Up” is a song that quickly stood out to Big Time Rush. The band transformed into love experts with “Big Time Relationship Services” to bring the song to life in a music video, walking a lovestruck client through a breakup “when you’re in a RUSH to get over it!” The “totally legit business” helps the woman step-by-step, from “let it out” to “smash it!.” Big Time Rush said in a statement:

“We are thrilled to release our second single ‘Not Giving You Up’. We have been working on new music over the last two years and this one is really special to us. We had such an amazing time writing and recording this song together. It came together so quickly and we knew right away that this song was a bop. We hope you all love the song as much as we do”

Watch their latest music video here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.