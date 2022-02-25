Portland Police Find People Living In Underground Area During Investigation
By Zuri Anderson
February 25, 2022
Police in Oregon made a shocking discovery while investigating a theft case on Thursday (February 24). The Portland Police Bureau revealed that they came upon an underground area where several people were living.
"Following up on recovered stolen propane tanks we found an entrance to an underground area past a gate that had been cut open," authorities wrote on Twitter. "We contacted several people who were living there. This is why we still carry flashlights on day shift, you never know where this job will take you."
They also posted photos of the area the people were living in, showing trash, containers, blankets, clothes, chairs, laundry baskets, and even toys strewn about the area.
No word on exactly how many people were down there, and if there were children living amongst them. They also didn't say if the people were removed from the area, or if they were allowed to continue residing there.
Portland's homelessness problem is reaching a breaking point with several reports detailing how it's affecting nearby neighborhoods. Residents and advocates for homeless people have also criticized the city and the state for their lack of action when it comes to adequate and affordable housing.
This also comes as the statewide deadline to pay back delayed rent payments from the COVID-19 pandemic approaches very quickly.