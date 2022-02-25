Portland Police Find People Living In Underground Area During Investigation

Police in Oregon made a shocking discovery while investigating a theft case on Thursday (February 24). The Portland Police Bureau revealed that they came upon an underground area where several people were living.

"Following up on recovered stolen propane tanks we found an entrance to an underground area past a gate that had been cut open," authorities wrote on Twitter. "We contacted several people who were living there. This is why we still carry flashlights on day shift, you never know where this job will take you."

They also posted photos of the area the people were living in, showing trash, containers, blankets, clothes, chairs, laundry baskets, and even toys strewn about the area.