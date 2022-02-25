Slash Relives Wild Story From 'November Rain' Music Video Shoot

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators just released their long-awaited album and are kicking off a 28-city U.S. headlining tour. It’s one of many milestones the legendary guitarist, who delved into some of those iconic career moments in a new interview — including the “November Rain” music video, which is now three decades old.

The Guns N’ Roses legend recalled a wild story while speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, revealing why he believed it could’ve been his “last day on Earth.” The video, which Slash credited as frontman Axl Rose’s “brainchild,” depicted an epic desert wedding scene that turned out to be a bit more dangerous than expected. The director “didn't tell me that they were going to be doing bomb shots with me with a helicopter! And when I got out onto the set and did my thing, I noticed that this helicopter would come back and forth at extremely fast speeds and get really, really low,” Slash said in the interview. Luckily, he added later that “I didn’t have very much fear of death in those days,” and “it ended up losing pretty cool.”

Now, Slash is gearing up for his upcoming tour after releasing the highly-anticipated album, 4. Find tour dates here. Relive the “November Rain” music video here: