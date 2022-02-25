Slash Relives Wild Story From 'November Rain' Music Video Shoot

By Kelly Fisher

February 25, 2022

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Las Vegas, NV
Photo: Getty Images

Slash ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators just released their long-awaited album and are kicking off a 28-city U.S. headlining tour. It’s one of many milestones the legendary guitarist, who delved into some of those iconic career moments in a new interview — including the “November Rain” music video, which is now three decades old.

The Guns N’ Roses legend recalled a wild story while speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, revealing why he believed it could’ve been his “last day on Earth.” The video, which Slash credited as frontman Axl Rose’s “brainchild,” depicted an epic desert wedding scene that turned out to be a bit more dangerous than expected. The director “didn't tell me that they were going to be doing bomb shots with me with a helicopter! And when I got out onto the set and did my thing, I noticed that this helicopter would come back and forth at extremely fast speeds and get really, really low,” Slash said in the interview. Luckily, he added later that “I didn’t have very much fear of death in those days,” and “it ended up losing pretty cool.”

Now, Slash is gearing up for his upcoming tour after releasing the highly-anticipated album, 4. Find tour dates here. Relive the “November Rain” music video here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.