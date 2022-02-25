This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina

Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert.

Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.

"From dipped to filled to sprinkled, the perfect cupcake can be hard to come by. Whether it's texture, moistness level, or cake to frosting ratio, it's easy to cross the line between sickly sweet and 'to die for' good. These 50 sweet shops across the country seem to have perfected the art of cupcake baking, and we can't wait for you to visit them."

So what is the best cupcake in all of South Carolina?

Vanilla Blueberry Cupcake from Sugar Bakeshop

Sugar Bakeshop in Charleston has long list of flavors — like double chocolate, caramel and the seasonal cranberry walnut — but the vanilla blueberry was named the best in the entire state.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about South Carolina's best cupcakes.

"Nestled in the historic Cannonborough Elliotborough neighborhood, Sugar Bakeshop has amassed quite a following since its opening in 2007. From cupcakes to tarts to cookies to pies, this shop is the perfect destination for all your sweet tooth needs."

